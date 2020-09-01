Jukjae signs exclusive contract with Antenna joining Sam Kim & Jung Seung Hwan

Singer-songwriter Jukjae has signed an exclusive contract with Antenna.



On September 1, Antenna confirmed Jukjae had signed with the music label, stating, "We signed at exclusive contract with Jukjae. Jukjae has been actively engaged in collaborations while working on albums with Antenna musicians, and this contract was signed based on the trust he's built with us for many years."



Jukjae previously participated in producing Antenna artists Jung Seung Hwan and Kwon Jin Ah's albums and worked as a co-producer for Sam Kim's first full-length album 'Sun and Moon'. He's known as the writer of "Let's Go See the Stars", which was sung by actor Park Bo Gum in a popular commercial, and he's previously featured on JTBC's 'Begin Again 3' and 'Begin Again Korea'.



Stay tuned for updates on Jukjae.