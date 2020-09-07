Gugudan's Kim Se Jung makes headlines for her impressive biceps

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung has made headlines for her impressive muscles!

On September 7 KST, media outlets reported how netizens were completely charmed by Kim Se Jung's muscular arms and shoulders via community websites. As she was preparing to release her latest single "Whale", Kim Se Jung has been working out a lot, displaying her healthy figure along the way.

In a recent video uploaded by 'Dingo Music', Kim Se Jung looks absolutely well-toned, which caught the attention of netizens. According to the fans, Kim Se Jung remarked during a 'V Live' last month that she has become "even more muscular lately."

"My arms used to be thin, but suddenly I'm all muscular. I didn't particularly focus on my arms when working out, but aren't they cool?", laughed the idol.

To Kim Se Jung's healthy self-confidence, netizens commented:

"WOW, I'm such a wannabe. Love her"

"Sooooooo coool"

"She really sets a good example for other girls who want to be muscular"

"Daebak! But she's also still thin?"

"That's crazy -- it's not easy to make those muscles but she did it unknowingly?"

"What a champ"