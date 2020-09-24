Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye reunite in the 'Coffee Prince' docuseries 'Youth Documentary - Twenty Once Again'

Finally, the long-awaited 'Coffee Prince' documentary aired on September 24. Many fans were waiting for the docuseries to air when the teaser was first released a few weeks ago.



In this episode, actor Gong Yoo and actress Yoon Eun Hye reunited after thirteen years apart.



Gong Yoo appeared at the nostalgic coffee shop at the beginning of the first episode. He walked into the cafe reminiscing the old days. Gong Yoo recalled the days as he looked at photos of the dramas and stated, "We were really young back then". The producers revealed that Gong Yoo hesitated on appearing on this docuseries in which Gong Yoo revealed that he wanted to preserve the good memories.





Gong Yoo continued to say, "There are so many clips of 'Coffee Prince' on YouTube that I can't avoid the videos. I usually get embarrassed when I look at my acting back then but I don't feel like that when I watch Choi Han Gyeol. I think I acted very well."







As he sat by the counter, a familiar face walked in through the doors. When Gong Yoo first saw Yoon Eun Hye, he was very surprised because he thought she had already filmed her segment and left. However, this was a little surprise that the production team had in store for him.













Gong Yoo still surprised, stated, "You're still pretty...You're the same. It's really just Go Eun Chan, but more feminine."



The two main protagonists of the beloved drama happily reunited as they sat down to greet each other. On this day, Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye caught up with each other as they enjoyed a nice cup of coffee. The coffee was brewed by a barista who became a barista because of the drama 'Coffee Prince'.

As they drank the coffee, Yoon Eun Hye asked Gong Yoo when he will get married and if he had thoughts of getting married. Gong Yoo replied, "It's not that I'm not getting married... Um...It's more that I missed the timing to marry." Then he asked Yoon Eun Hye the same question.

Yoon Eun Hye responded by saying, "I want to work more. I want to do more."



Gong Yoo made everyone laugh when he responded to her answer saying, "Like Eun Chan. She left me and went to study abroad."



Yoon Eun Hye stated she didn't understand the character of Go Eun Chan before but now she understands how she felt.



