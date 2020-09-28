

In this hectic time, we all miss traveling dearly! For K-Pop fans, we recall the amazing memories we've had traveling to Korea to watch and support our favorite groups and experience the rich and dynamic culture the country has to offer! At home, we rifle through the pictures we took abroad and think about all the memories we've made. Now, it's time to use those memories and photos to win some awesome prizes!

The 2020 All My Seoul International Seoul Photography Contest aims to cherish the amazing lives of Seoul lovers from around the world. Any moment you have shared with this one-of-kind Korean city is precious, and by sharing your photos of Seoul, you could win big without leaving the comfort of your own home!

What do I have to do?

To be eligible, all you need to do is be a foreigner who has experienced what Seoul, South Korea has had to offer! The theme of this year's Seoul Photography Contest is "All My Seoul", so all landscape and portrait photos taken during a visit to Seoul are eligible to be entered between September 15 and October 30, 2020.







What are the requirements?

- The subjects and backgrounds of photos are limited to the global city of Seoul.

- Artificially manipulated or plagiarized photos cannot be submitted (no photoshop and no stealing!), you will be disqualified.

- The file should be larger than 1.5MB and smaller than 30MB in size and at least 2,000 pixels for the width.

- There is no limitation to the number of entries, but a simple description within 150 words is required for each entry. (Enter all you want!)

- Submission is limited only to the photos without copyright or portrait rights issues.

- Apply at the allmyseoul.seoul.co.kr website.





What can I win?

The top 100 photos submitted will win some awesome prizes!

🥉Honorable Mentions: 88 photos will win a $100 Amazon Gift Card and a 2021 Seoul calendar.

🥈Prize Winners: 12 photos will win a $500 Amazon Gift Card and a 2021 Seoul tourism calendar.

🥇 Grand Prize Winner Announcement: The Grand Prize Winner will receive the same prize as the "Prize Winners" and their submitted photograph will be published on the 3rd week of November to the reputable site, http://allmyseoul.seoul.co.kr and Instagram @allmyseoul2020.

TIP: Upload your photo entries on your social media account with the hashtags below. Participants who garner a lot of likes will be sent a Seoul calendar as a gift for their avid participation! Be sure to use the set of hashtags below:

#allmyseoul #myseoulphoto #withseoul #visitseoul #reliveyourmemories #seeyouinseoul #theseoulshinmundaily #sto





Once again, the contest is open from September 15 ~ October 30 and interested participants can apply via http://allmyseoul.seoul.co.kr. By entering, you agree that all entries can be used on the contest website, social media page, or for news articles. Participants should also acknowledge and agree that the copyrights of the Honorable Mentions and Prize Winners can be used by the organizer of the contest. All questions can be mailed to all.my.seoul2020@gmail.com.



Participants are responsible for any disadvantage caused by wrong information on the application form. Please fill out the form accurately when entering the contest.

Good luck with capturing the spirit of Seoul!

[Disclosure: This post is sponsored by the Seoul Tourism Organization.]