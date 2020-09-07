Eunkwang to lend his voice to 'It's Annoying to Date But I Don't Want to be Lonely!'

BTOB's Eunkwang will be singing the OST to MBC every1's 'It's Annoying to Date But I Don't Want to be Lonely!'.

His song "I'll Be There" is the 3rd part to the drama's OST, and it is a pop song with a rhythmical synth sound and a sophisticated melody. The OST had been highly anticipated by fans ever since the OST line up for the drama was revealed, and it will be the theme song for Ji Hyun Woo and Kim So Eun's characters' growing romance.

The song will be released later today on the 8th at 6PM KST.