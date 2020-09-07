Seventeen's Seungkwan releases feel-good alternative rock OST MV 'Go' for tvN's 'Record of Youth'

Seventeen's Seungkwan has released his OST Part.1 for tvN's new Mon-Tues drama series, 'Record of Youth'!

Titled "Go", Seungkwan's solo OST Part. 1 for 'Record of Youth' is a vibrant alternative rock genre containing a message of hope directed toward all of the struggling youths of this world, reaching for their dreams. Combining elements of electronic pop with a rhythmic guitar sound plus Seungkwan's sentimental vocals, "Go" delivers a bright melody to listeners.



Meanwhile, tvN's 'Record of Youth' starring Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and more tells the stories of young adults in the world of entertainment as they strive for dreams, success, and love. Check out Seungkwan's "Go" OST in light of 'Record of Youth's premiere today, above!

