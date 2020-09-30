'Spotify' reveals teaser for BLACKPINK's upcoming release 'The Album'

'Spotify' has revealed a teaser video for BLACKPINK's upcoming release 'The Album'.



The teaser features clips of the YG Entertainment girl group in a darker look as well as a more pink, feminine vibe. BLACKPINK's 8-track 'The Album' includes their two pre-release singles "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream" feat. Selena Gomez as well as "Pretty Savage", "Bet You Wanna" feat. Cardi B, the group's comeback title track "Lovesick Girls", "Crazy Over You", "Love To Hate Me", and "You Never Know".



BLACKPINK's 'The Album' drops on October 2 at 12AM EST, and fans will also be able to listen to the album on 'Spotify'.