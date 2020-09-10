CRAVITY aim for the Billboard charts as they hit high records in just half a year since their debut

CRAVITY made their debut earlier this year in April and they are quickly making their way to the top as they gain global popularity.

According to Starship Entertainment on September 10th, CRAVITY aims to make their debut on the Billboard charts as they release their new album 'HIDEOUT: The New Day We Step Into'.

This new rookie group set the record as they sold over 138,000 copies of their debut album which released this past April. This is the highest number among the groups that made their debut in the first half of this year.

The group even made an appearance on Billboard's 'Social 50' chart coming in at rank 12. They have gained positive responses from global fans and emerged as a promising new Kpop group.

The boy group is continuing in their high roll as they received number 1 on a music show with their title song "Flame" from their new album. The group revealed they were surprised to win and their legs gave out because they were so happy. The members also stated they shed tears of joy as they recalled the moment they won first place.





CRAVITY stated they will continue to give their best and diligently work to repay the love they received.

Last month, CRAVITY was able to show off their performance to their fans for the first time during the '2020 SORIBADA AWARDS'. They were also able to share the joy in winning the rookie of the year award.

This was their first time performing live in front of their fans due to the recent pandemic of the COVID19.

The members stated they were excited to perform live and want to meet their fans in person more through concerts. The members stated, "We still remember performing live on stage at the 'SORIBADA AWARDS'. We want to quickly have an official concert and meet with fans in person.





CRAVITY plans to continue to communicate with their fans through social media such as Naver's 'V Live' and other social networks.