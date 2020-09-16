BLACKPINK's Rose featured on the cover of W magazine's October edition

BLACKPINK's Rose decorates the cover of W Magazine to welcome the romantic season of autumn as she shows off her elegance.

Rose poses in front of the camera adorned with the collection of Tiffany & Co jewelry, which is created with original designs and exquisite craftsmanship.

The October edition of the magazine will include various photos of Rose showing off this jewelry and guides the readers into a beautiful and unfamiliar new world between art and fashion.

On September 15, W Korea released a short clip of Rose's pictorial as she showed off her infinite charms. Check it out below.