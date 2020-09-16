Netizens are impressed at the high viewership for Super Junior and TWICE's online concerts

With this year's pandemic, the music industry had to make adjustments to adapt to the new social distancing lifestyle. With many in-person events being canceled this year, the entertainment industry had taken on a new form of concerts - the online concert.

Earlier this year, 750,000 people tuned into BTS's concert from all across the globe and it generated 250 Billion KRW ($21.3 million) in revenue. This was nothing surprising for the worldwide famous Kpop boy group.

However, there are many netizens who are impressed with the number of viewers of Super Junior's concert as well as TWICE's concert. While BTS used their own platform to air the concert, SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment both used the Naver Platform to stream their concerts.

Super Junior had 120,000 fans tune in on their online concert while TWICE had 100,000 fans view their online concert. Many were impressed with the number as the two groups were the second and third largest number of viewers for the online concerts this year.

Netizens' Commented:

"That's expected of BTS but I'm impressed Super Junior and TWICE sold so many online tickets!"

"Wow, Super Junior's been around for a long time but they are still able to have so many people attend the concert."

"TWICE got more viewers than I thought. Proves that they're the best girl group."



"Super Junior is so amazing."



"I think TWICE did so well for 100,000 viewers on their concert."



"Super Junior is still able to have so many concert viewers after all these years."

