Posted by jennywill 56 minutes ago

Black Eyed Pilseung, known for TWICE, Kim Chung Ha, A Pink, and SISTAR's songs, to debut girl group

Black Eyed Pilseung will be debuting a girl group soon.

The duo is well-known for their girl group songs, which includes TWICE's "Like OOH-AHH", "Cheer Up", "TT", "Likey", and "Fancy", Kim Chung Ha's "Rollercoaster" and "Gotta Go", A Pink's "I'm So Sick", and SISTAR's "Loving U" and "Touch My Body", among many more others. They've been called the 'masters of girl group songs', and for good reason.

They'll be using their expertise to debut a girl group that they produced themselves called 'High-Up Girls' (name pending). The first member that has been confirmed is actress Park Si Eun, who has featured in dramas such as 'Six Flying Dragons', 'The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop', 'Still 17', and 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar'.

The group is scheduled to debut within this year.

Oh damn you know they're gonna be coming in with some bops.

so these two wrote all the worst songs imaginable

and why are we not throwing them out of a plane instead of letting them make a girl group?

