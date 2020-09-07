13

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK hit new milestones on both 'How You Like That' and 'Ice Cream'

BLACKPINK is continuing to show that they're the queens.

The girls reached two milestones on two different MVs today - 500 million on "How You Like That" and 200 million on "Ice Cream". "How You Like That" hit 500 million at 3:51 AM KST on the 8th, meaning that it reached the mark in 73 days, the shortest time for any K-pop MV. "Ice Cream" had also hit 200 million at 2:06 AM KST on the same day, 10 days and 13 hours since its release. "Ice Cream" also ranked #1 on the K-Pop Radar.


Congratulations once again to BLACKPINK!

thealigirl85,209 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

can't wait for their album!

zbxbzbz32 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

and that's on fans gobbling up whatever their faves give instead of appreciating songs of actual quality

