BLACKPINK hit new milestones on both 'How You Like That' and 'Ice Cream'

BLACKPINK is continuing to show that they're the queens.

The girls reached two milestones on two different MVs today - 500 million on "How You Like That" and 200 million on "Ice Cream". "How You Like That" hit 500 million at 3:51 AM KST on the 8th, meaning that it reached the mark in 73 days, the shortest time for any K-pop MV. "Ice Cream" had also hit 200 million at 2:06 AM KST on the same day, 10 days and 13 hours since its release. "Ice Cream" also ranked #1 on the K-Pop Radar.





Congratulations once again to BLACKPINK!