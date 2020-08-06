Rain firmly denies a citizen's request to appear in a broadcast with wife Kim Tae Hee

On August 6, singer/actor Rain revealed a new teaser for his upcoming 'Studio LuluLala' YouTube series, 'Season B Season'!

Set to premiere this August 13, 'Season B Season' by 'Studio LuluLala' centers around Rain, who decides that his biggest goal for starring in this program is to top his rival Jang Sung Kyu (Jang Sung Kyu's 'Workman' series is also produced by 'LuluLala'). Rain boldly remarks during a meeting with his producer, "I need to bring Jay Park and Zico on this show so we can beat Jang Sung Kyu."

Then, in an attempt to better understand what new image the viewers want to see from Rain, the star sets out on the streets to personally interview ordinary citizens. When Rain asks, "What do you want to see from me?", one young, female citizen demands, "To appear with Kim Tae Hee-nim."

Rain even took off his protective mask to firmly deny the request, commenting, "That can never ever happen."

Will you be watching Rain's upcoming YouTube series 'Season B Season'?

