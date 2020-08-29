SuperM releases group teaser images for their 2nd lead single "Tiger Inside"

SuperM is gearing up to release their second lead single "Tiger Inside".



As previously reported, SuperM announced they will be promoting with two lead singles prior to their full comeback album release later in September. On August 30 at midnight KST, the boys revealed two stunning group teaser photos for their second lead single "Tiger Inside". "Tiger Inside" will be released on September 1st at 1 PM KST/ 12 AM EST.

Meanwhile, SuperM's full album 'Super One' is set to release on September 25th. Take a look at their teaser pictures above and below. Stay tuned for more until the full release!