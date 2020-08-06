The big day for YG's new rookie group TREASURE has come as they release the 'D-Day' teaser poster for their debut

The day has finally come when YG Entertainment's brand new rookie group makes its debut.

Many fans and netizens alike are excitedly waiting for the group's debut. They have been consistently releasing teaser posters to count down to this big day. Now there are only a few hours left to see the group being unveiled for the first time.



TREASURE will be making their debut with a single album titled 'The First Step: Chapter One' later today on August 7th at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned until their debut!

