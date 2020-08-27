Jamie (Park Ji Min) radiates her full beauty in her third teaser image for her upcoming single 'Numbers'

In just a few days, Jamie (Park Ji Min) will be making a comeback with a new single 'Numbers'.

In April of this year, she made an exclusive contract with Warner Music Korea and announced she will be promoting as Jamie. She will be showing off her maturity as she promotes this first album with her new label.

In the poster, Jamie radiates her full beauty as she has shed all her cuteness since her debut. She is seen with more eloquence as she gazes into the camera.

Jamie's new single will be released on September 3 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!