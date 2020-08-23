9

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Running Man' and 'All the Butlers' halt filming due to spike in COVID-19 numbers

'Running Man' and 'All the Butlers' have canceled filming.

'Running Man' was originally scheduled to be filmed today, but they canceled today's filming. 'All the Butlers' also canceled this week's recording. Both were canceled because of the recent re-spike in COVID-19 numbers in Korea. Because of the growing numbers, SBS decided to cancel the filming in concern for the health of both the staff and the celebrities. It is also in accordance with the government's social distancing campaign.

KBS has already decided to halt the filming of dramas and varieties, including '1 Night 2 Days'.

neowalkmehome109 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

that's really unfortunate because i love watching these shows, but health and safety takes priority, so please stay safe and don't worry about the viewers.
to everyone else in the public, please remember to wear masks whenever you go out, though you shouldn't be going out unless you have to. covid-19 is not an issue that should be taken lightly, so please please please just be a responsible citizen and mask up. stay safe!

taichou_san1,714 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

as a long time runningman fans...im fully agree with sbs decision...since rm sometimes interact with too many ppl too...the members,the crew and dont forget the guest too...as i heard korea get hit with the 2nd wave means its getting serious...stay safe ppl whenever u are...

