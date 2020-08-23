'Running Man' and 'All the Butlers' halt filming due to spike in COVID-19 numbers

'Running Man' and 'All the Butlers' have canceled filming.

'Running Man' was originally scheduled to be filmed today, but they canceled today's filming. 'All the Butlers' also canceled this week's recording. Both were canceled because of the recent re-spike in COVID-19 numbers in Korea. Because of the growing numbers, SBS decided to cancel the filming in concern for the health of both the staff and the celebrities. It is also in accordance with the government's social distancing campaign.

KBS has already decided to halt the filming of dramas and varieties, including '1 Night 2 Days'.