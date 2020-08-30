Kim Yo Han reveals why he has carried the same bag for 10 months straight

Netizens found Kim Yo Han adorable as he revealed the reason behind his obsession with one bag.

On media outlets and community websites, Kim Yo Han's attraction to his one shoulder bag caught netizens' attention. He never fails to carry it around wherever he goes; not once has fans seen him with a different bag for 10 months straight! The bag is a small pouch from the brand 'Stretch Angels', a black sling bag with letter designs on the straps.

During his recent live stream, Kim Yo Han revealed the simple reason why he only wears the one bag. He said: "Oh, that bag? I'm just too lazy to move all the belongings in that bag to another bag."

To this comment, fans laughed at the minor reason and talked about how the idol, in reality, rarely goes shopping. One fan wrote, "He rarely shops, so he only wears the gifts that fans give him and sticks to comfortable workout clothes."

Netizens also revealed that since Kim Yo Han and his bag are inseparable, the fans call that bag "Kim Yo Han's Horcrux", a reference to the 'Harry Potter' series.

Do you also find yourself not switching bags because of your belongings? In other news, Kim Yo Han recently made his solo debut with "No More", produced by Zion.T.