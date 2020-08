Jamie (Park Ji Min) has revealed a new teaser image.

For her upcoming comeback, Jamie has come up with a variety of different concepts, from casual and sexy to icy and playful. In this new image, Jamie plays around by herself inside a room full of colorful plush props. The upcoming single "Numbers" features the musician Changmo.

The new song will drop on September 3 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned!