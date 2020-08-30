7

A.C.E brings mythical cultural fusion in 'Favorite Boys' MV teaser

A.C.E has revealed the first MV teaser for "Favorite Boys".

With a concept that bridges fictional Eastern and Western aesthetics together, A.C.E has prepared a brand new song "Favorite Boys"! The original Korean title for the song is "Goblin", a traditional figure in Korean folktales. In the teaser, the boys appear mostly as shadows, as mysterious figures engulf the screen. 

Previously, A.C.E also dropped the opening video for the album's concept. The 4th mini-album 'HJZM: The Butterfly Phantasy' will drop on September 2.

What do you think of A.C.E's new concept?

kyraangelfae011,081 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

yaaasss so excited to see them do a traditional concept and that beat sounds like its going to pop off already they are definitely some of my favorite boys

