Actress Han So Hwee exudes her sensual charms in a pictorial for a shoe advertisement

Actress Han So Hwee exuded her sensual, seductive charms in a recent pictorial for a shoe advertisement.

Han So Hwee recently became the ambassador for Athe Vanessa Bruno Shoes for the 2020 Autumn shoe collection.

She was signed as the model for the shoes for the upcoming collection that will release in the Fall of this year.

In the pictorial that was release, Han So Hwee is seen wearing a beige ruffle one-piece dress with lace-up walker boots.

Han So Hwee's distinct, beautiful features were highlighted with shading and warm brown makeup. The depth of her eyes was accentuated by the warm autumn colors.

Meanwhile, Han So Hwee received much love for her role in JTBC's drama 'The World of the Married', a series that ended this past May. The actress revealed that she is currently under consideration for her next work.