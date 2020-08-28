Residents of Jinhae, South Gyeongsang Province, are terrified upon the news of Park Bo Gum's enlistment in the Navy

Residents near the navy unit in which actor Park Bo Gum will be enlisting in are concerned about the spread of the coronavirus.

On August 28th KST, an apartment building in Jinhae, South Gyeongsang Province, posted a notice saying, "We ask all residents to wear masks when they travel because Park Bo Gum's fans have come from all across the country to Jinhae and are staying at hotels and motels in the province."





Personnel of the apartment building explained, "We have posted the notice because we are concerned that the residents of our apartment complex may be affected by a large number of accommodations near the apartments due to fans."





One resident posted on an online community, "I think there is going to be a huge problem if there are fans and reporters just walking around here."





Fans have gathered in this town after there have been reports that Park Bo Gum will be joining the Navy's Education Command Center located in South Gyeongsang Province on August 31.

The Navy Education Command Center are also concerned for the same reasons. The Navy requested Park Bo Gum's agency, Blossom Entertainment, to post an official statement asking fans to refrain from visiting.

In response, Blossom Entertainment announced on Park Bo Gum's fan club and to reporters that the actor plans to enlist into the education center quietly. They stated, "Park Bo Gum will enter into the education center without any special event. Please refrain from visiting."