On August 11th KST, IZ*ONE has dropped the teaser poster for their upcoming online concert 'ONEIRIC THEATER'.

Previously, they released their first teaser photo for the event and the photo showed empty theater seats. This time, the teaser poster shows the members sitting in the seats as they each pose for the camera.

IZ*ONE will be having their concert on September 13th at 5 PM KST. Stay tuned for more updates and also check out their ticketing information below: