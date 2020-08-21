Late idol star Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum takes legal action against malicious commenters

Late idol star Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum is taking legal action against malicious commenters.



According to legal circles on August 21, Choi Jong Bum filed a complaint with the police this past June against netizens posting insulting comments on articles about him, which violates the 'Information and Communication Act' on defamation of character.



His lawyer stated, "I understand Choi has been under extreme stress as there have been many negative articles about him. I think severe punishment is needed for malicious comments." Police have reportedly been calling in defendants for questioning since last week.



In other news, Choi Jong Bum was sentenced to 1 year in prison during his first appeal trial on the charges of property damage, physical assault, threats, and unnecessary force. Prosecutors filed an appeal against Choi Jong Bum as he was ruled innocent on the charges of secretly filming and taking photos of Hara without consent, and the case is now heading to the supreme court.

