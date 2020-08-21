2

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

Late idol star Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum takes legal action against malicious commenters

AKP STAFF

Late idol star Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum is taking legal action against malicious commenters.

According to legal circles on August 21, Choi Jong Bum filed a complaint with the police this past June against netizens posting insulting comments on articles about him, which violates the 'Information and Communication Act' on defamation of character.

His lawyer stated, "I understand Choi has been under extreme stress as there have been many negative articles about him. I think severe punishment is needed for malicious comments." Police have reportedly been calling in defendants for questioning since last week.

In other news, Choi Jong Bum was sentenced to 1 year in prison during his first appeal trial on the charges of property damage, physical assault, threats, and unnecessary force. Prosecutors filed an appeal against Choi Jong Bum as he was ruled innocent on the charges of secretly filming and taking photos of Hara without consent, and the case is now heading to the supreme court. 

  1. Hara
  2. CHOI JONG BUM
5 614 Share 40% Upvoted

4

esmera1da1610 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

A pervert and a douchebag.

Share

4

Peace0825947 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

Dis douchebag still has the nerve to take legal actions against all the comments that expose his true self? How pathetic and selfish? He is a narcissist and psychopath for sure. I wish he rotted in prison cell for what he had done to Hara but SK courts work in favor of men.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

HINAPIA
HINAPIA officially disband in less than a year
3 hours ago   15   12,536
BTS
BTS's "DYNAMITE " The Fastest Song In History
20 minutes ago   2   338
TWICE
TWICE drop English version of 'More & More'!
6 hours ago   4   3,964

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND