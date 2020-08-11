Han Seo Hee released from detention as her hair drug test comes back negative

Han Seo Hee, a former idol trainee, had previously tested positive in an unexpected urine test for drugs and was detained for testing positive during her probation period. However, she was recently released after testing negative in a hair strand drug test.



On August 11th KST, the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Court dismissed the prosecutor's request to cancel the probation of Han Seo Hee. An official from the Seongnam branch stated, "The court decided to reject the request because there is a chance to win the case because of the hair strand drug test came back negative. Ms. Han will be released from the detention center but will still be under probation."



Han Seo Hee had previously been brought to court on charges of smoking marijuana and was sentenced to three years in prison with a four-year probation period. She was detained after being accused of using drugs during her probation period.



Last month, she had tested positive for psychotropic drugs such as methamphetamine and amphetamine during a urine test. As a result, Han Seo Hee was detained at a probation office starting from the 15th of last month.



The prosecutor requested the court to cancel the probation period along with the release of Han Seo Hee. The prosecutor at the time stated, "The degree of her crime is great because she violated the terms of compliance during her probation period." As a result, a closed-door interrogation was held on the 29th.



Han Seo Hee claimed, "It is true that the urine test was positive, but I never administered methamphetamine. I dropped the paper cup into the toilet during the urine collection, which may have contaminated it with foreign substances. I requested a re-test but the prosecutor denied the request."



Meanwhile, according to an official at the Seongnam branch, Han Seo Hee will be released. However, the prosecution office is expected to decide whether to indict her or not because she was detained after testing positive during the urine drug exam.



