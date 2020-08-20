Linda G brings out her girls 'Refund Expedition' prod. by Ji Mi Yoo in this week's 'Hangout With Yoo' teaser images

SSAK3's Linda G (Lee Hyori) has called on her girls, the 'Refund Expedition' team!

On this week's upcoming broadcast of MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo', host Yoo Jae Suk will be meeting up with the stars of his newest project, Refund Expedition'. Now that his co-ed group promotions have wrapped up successfully, Yoo Jae Suk's new challenge on 'Hangout With Yoo' is transforming into a music producer, Ji Mi Yoo! (Not Jimmy Yoo but 知[Ji]美[Mi] Yoo!)

'Refund Expedition' is a girl group made up of members Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, Jessi, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa. You can expect the members 'Refund Expedition' to instill fear in the hearts of all who commit bad customer service with their ferocious aura, starting on the August 22 broadcast of 'Hangout With Yoo'!

Check out some of MBC's latest teaser images for 'Refund Expedition's first meeting later this weekend, below.