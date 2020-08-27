DAY6's Even of Day gives a taste of their upcoming album 'The Book of Us : Gluon - Nothing can tear us apart' with a highlight medley music sampler

DAY6's first unit group, Even of Day, is ready for their debut in less than three days.

The unit will be making their debut with the mini-album titled 'The Book of Us: Gluon – Nothing Can Tear Us Apart'. They have been consistently releasing teasers as they prepare for this release.





On August 28th at midnight KST, the unit group released a highlight medley music sampler to give a taste of their coming mini-album. With an overall upbeat tune, the album consists of seven songs. The music sampler teaser also shows the process in which the three members prepared for their album photos.

DAY6's first unit group will officially drop their album and MV on August 31 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!