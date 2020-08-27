Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for August 16 to August 22

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from August 16 to August 22 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. SSAK3 - "Beach Again" - 39,677,385 Points

2. Jessi - "NUNU NANA" - 28,900,859 Points

3. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 27,732,067 Points

4. SSAK3 - "Play That Summer" - 26,034,520 Points

5. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 25,991,811 Points

6. BTS - "Dynamite" - 25,987,762 Points

7. Zico ft. Rain- "Summer Hate" - 22,136,264 Points

8. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 21,246,575 Points

9. Oh My Girl - "Dolphin" - 21,106,716 Points

10. J.Y. Park & Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 21,047,739 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. ITZY - 'Not Shy'

2. Kang Daniel - 'MAGENTA'

3. Dream Catcher - 'Dystopia _ Lose Myself'

4. TREASURE - 'THE FIRST STEP _ CHAPTER ONE'



5. ONEUS - 'LIVED'



6. SSAK3 - 'Beach Again (CD+TAPE)'



7. ATEEZ - 'ZERO _ FEVER Part.1'



8. SSAK3 - 'Beach Again, General Class'



9. IZ*ONE - 'COLOR*IZ (Kihno)'



10. Various Artists - 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay OST'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

2. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

3. Jeon Sang Keun - "Love Is..."



4. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

5. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

6. Hwang In Wook - "I Think I'm Drunk"

7. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy"

8. SSAK3 - "Beach Again"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"





Source: Gaon

