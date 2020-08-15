33

Actor Gong Yoo spotted hanging out with Premier League soccer player Son Heung Min

Back on August 14, actor Gong Yoo and Premier League soccer player Son Heung Min were spotted posing together along with photographer Choi Young Bin!

The three men were pictured in a recent Instagram story post via Choi Young Bin's SNS. This marks soccer player Son Heung Min's first public spotting since his return to Korea last month, after finishing up his 2019-2020 English Premier League season with Tottenham Hotspur. After arriving in Korea back on July 28, Son Heung Min underwent a self-quarantine period of 14-days. 

Meanwhile, photographer Choi Young Bin and actor Gong Yoo are known for being close acquaintances after working together for a 'Harper's Bazaar China' photoshoot in the past. 

