Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

'Coffee Prince' cast members to reunite for documentary project

AKP STAFF

The 'Coffee Prince' cast members are reuniting for a documentary project.

According to reports on August 21, MBC is preparing a documentary project featuring the main characters of the hit 2007 drama series 'Coffee Prince'. It's expected the documentary will take on an interview style format, and it's slated to launch this September. 

As viewers of the drama know, 'Coffee Prince' launched cast members like Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye into stardom. The series, also starring Lee Sun Kyun and Chae Jung Ahn, revolved around the story of an irresponsible cafe owner and an employee who's mistaken as a man.

Stay tuned for updates on the 'Coffee Prince' documentary. 

Kudo_Lelouch35 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

Nice to see the cast reunite together again and rip Lee Eon T_T I get sad whenever i watch his scenes in it.

nooDLes15176 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

It also launched Big Bang's hilarious parody

