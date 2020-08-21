Choi Woo Sik reveals he couldn't be on stage to receive an Oscar award for 'Parasite' because he went to the bathroom

'Parasite' actors Choi Woo Sik and Lee Sun Gyun recently told a story of when the cast of 'Parasite' won an Oscar award.

On the sixth episode of tvN's 'Summer Vacation' that aired on August 21st, actors Lee Sun Gyun and Park Hee Soon had appeared as guests on the show. Actor Lee Sun Gyun had starred in the renowned director Bong Joon Ho's film 'Parasite' along with Choi Woo Sik. Actor Park Hee Soon starred in the movie 'The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion' with Choi Woo Sik.

The three actors spent the day making rice wine when actor Lee Sun Gyun decided to tell a story from their experiences at the Oscars while they mix the yeast into the rice.

Lee Sun Gyun started off the story as he said, "You know the award show is broadcasted live. So there's about a minute break during the commercial break and you can go to the bathroom."

The actor continued and said, "If you go to the bathroom but the door closes between that time, you can't re-enter. So Choi Woo Sik went to the bathroom and got stuck outside again."

Choi Woo Sik added, "Yeah I got the signal right then" in which actor, Park Hee Soon replied, "I knew that was going to happen. I'm already still worried as I'm listening to this story."





Actor Lee Sun Gyun continued the story as he said, "Choi Woo Sik couldn't see us receive the first award at the Oscars because he got stuck outside."

Choi Woo Sik made everyone laugh as he continued to say, "So I was at the door saying I'm the guy from Parasite..."

Choi Woo Sik stated that he wasn't able to enter and got stuck outside as actor Lee Sun Gyun stated, "I'm the main character of Parasite."

The actor stated that the French actress Léa Seydoux was there with him so Choi Woo Sik acted more sad and disappointed.



In response to this, actor Park Hee Soon stated, "I worry a lot about you Woo Sik" making netizen grab their bellies in laughter.



