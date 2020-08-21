Seventeen break the barriers of time in Japanese '24H' MV teaser

Seventeen have released a jarring MV teaser for their upcoming 2nd Japanese mini album title track, "24H"!

Seventeen will be returning in Japan with the release of their 2nd Japanese album '24H' next month on September 9. Ahead of the mini album's physical release, the full MV for the group's title track also called "24H" will be out on August 24.

The upbeat lyrics of "24H" depict Seventeen's wishes to always be next to their fans, Carats. Check out the cool MV teaser above while you wait for the full version release!