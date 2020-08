Jessi has a new treat for fans celebrating her comeback!

On August 3 KST, the P NATION rapper and singer unveiled a lyrics video for the song "Put It On Ya," a track off of her 3rd mini album 'NUNA,' which dropped on July 30. The song is a fun club track incorporating early 2000s hip-hop elements and features verses from KARD's B.M and rapper Nafla.

Meanwhile, Jessi is currently promoting the album's title track "NUNU NANA."

Check out the "Put It On Ya" lyrics video above!