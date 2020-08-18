5

0

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

Soyu shows off her beauty with her new makeup style while some netizens wonder if her new look is due to plastic surgery

AKP STAFF

Soyu has caught the attention of many netizens as she has changed her makeup style.

Back on August 4th, Soyu showed up at SBS to appear on the radio show 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time'.  On that day, Soyu brightly smiled and waved her hands at the reporters and photographers who were waiting outside.

Recently, Soyu made a comeback with her digital single "GOTTA GO". This was her first comeback in a year and nine months.

She had dyed her hair black and accentuated her sexy charms by changing her makeup style. Some netizens wondered if Soyu had gotten plastic surgery when she first revealed her new look. 

However, Soyu denied receiving any plastic surgery and claimed that she had only changed her makeup. She stated, "It's been five years since I did such a strong makeup. If I erase my makeup, I look the same."

  1. Soyu
0 889 Share 100% Upvoted
misc.
Kpop Girl Groups Rankings & Rank Distribution
4 days ago   13   42,969

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND