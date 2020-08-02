2PM reveal a warm teaser poster for Jun.K, Nichkhun, & Wooyoung's first ever live online event, 'TYHG Special Day'

2PM's Jun.K, Nichkhun, and Wooyoung will spending time with fans via their first ever live online "untact" event - 'TYHG Special Day'!

In the warm, colorful teaser poster for 2PM's 'TYHG Special Day' event below, Jun.K, Nichkhun, and Wooyoung turn into three bear brothers enjoying a sunset on the beach. 'TYHG Special Day' is expected to take place this coming September 5 at 6 PM KST, featuring refreshing, unique new content to energize fans right from home.

Meanwhile, Jun.K, Nichkhun, and Wooyoung have been greeting fans through their ongoing 'Over 2PM - TYHG' series via YouTube and 'V Live'. Will you be tuning in to 2PM's first live online event?