22

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 day ago

2PM reveal a warm teaser poster for Jun.K, Nichkhun, & Wooyoung's first ever live online event, 'TYHG Special Day'

AKP STAFF

2PM's Jun.K, Nichkhun, and Wooyoung will spending time with fans via their first ever live online "untact" event - 'TYHG Special Day'!

In the warm, colorful teaser poster for 2PM's 'TYHG Special Day' event below, Jun.K, Nichkhun, and Wooyoung turn into three bear brothers enjoying a sunset on the beach. 'TYHG Special Day' is expected to take place this coming September 5 at 6 PM KST, featuring refreshing, unique new content to energize fans right from home. 

Meanwhile, Jun.K, Nichkhun, and Wooyoung have been greeting fans through their ongoing 'Over 2PM - TYHG' series via YouTube and 'V Live'. Will you be tuning in to 2PM's first live online event?

  1. 2PM
  2. Jun.K
  3. Nichkhun
  4. Wooyoung
2 1,591 Share 88% Upvoted

1

lunatic-lady262 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Lol I thought when I scrolled down I'd find panda, koala, and chicken but I saw three bears instead 😂

Share

0

Hottest2PMKhun203 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Yaaas more 2pm content.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

SuperM
SuperM to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'
6 hours ago   17   7,174
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
Jessi drops surreal 'Numb' MV teaser
3 hours ago   1   930
SuperM
SuperM to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'
6 hours ago   17   7,174

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND