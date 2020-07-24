12

Posted by haydn-an

TV personality Ham So Won makes a funny clapback to a netizen commenting "Ahjumma, you're not pretty."

TV personality Ham So Won posted on her Instagram account how she deals with malicious comments.

The incident started with a netizen posted a comment on Ham So Won's Instagram video of herself. The netizen wrote, "Ahjumma (middle-aged woman), you're not pretty." To this comment, Ham So Won replied "You're going to be so shocked when you see me in person because I'm so pretty."

She was able to play it cool as she replied to the netizen. Then she posted the capture of this comment and posted it on her Instagram with the hashtags: #itstrue #youmightfaint as she played it off with humor.

Fans complimented her on how she was able to deal with mean comments saying "You were very sensible when dealing with such mean comments.", "She dealt with that comment with such positivity.", "You're not ugly, you're pretty.", "You were once Miss Korea."

Meanwhile, Han So Won is married to Jinhua and has a daughter. She is currently appearing on Chosun TV's 'Wife's tastes'.

I wish people wouldn't use group names or fandom names in their UNs if they plan to be arseholes. If you're going to do that, use your own name. Anyway, I don't see the point in writing a comment like that. Ham So Won is the only one that needs to be happy with her appearance.

1

she's pretty

