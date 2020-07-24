Legendary K-pop group TAESAJA's concert has been canceled one day before the performances

Legendary K-pop group TAESAJA has ultimately canceled their long-awaited concert a day before the performances due to the inconsistent administration from the Gwangjin Provincial Office.



TAESAJA is a boy group that made their debut in 1997 and has been preparing this concert in order to have the best environment for fans who are attending. However, they had to regretfully cancel the concert one day before the performances because the government issued a ban on collective gathering in the province.



The production team of TAESAJA's concert revealed that "We have notified everyone of the location change a few days ago and revealed that there have been national guidelines given by the district office to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Despite our efforts and several attempts to keep the concert going, we were forced to cancel the performance today (July 24th KST) due to the ban on mass collective gatherings."



The TAESAJA concert 'THE RETURN' was scheduled for April at the Ocean Hall at Sejong University. However, it was postponed to July with the change in venue to the Yes 24 Live Hall.



Yet, the Gwangjin Provincial Office claimed that "Korea still maintains a serious level and risk to the infections of the coronavirus. There are still high-risk factors within public places such as the Yes 24 Live Hall thus we have issued the ban on mass collective gatherings.

TAESAJA's agency is still upset at the last minute notice given by the Gwangjin Provincial Office for they have tried their best to follow quarantine guidelines. They had even changed venues to ensure the fans are not at high risk of being infected with the virus.

Chairman if TAESAJA's agency stated "There are cases where theater and musicals are being held in other places without a seat distance system. Nevertheless, it is absurd to give such notice on the day before the performance, which brings together less than 500 people. This is unfair and is causing difficulties to the performers."





Nevertheless, the concert has been canceled as the production team and agency have posted an apology to the fans saying, "We apologize to everyone who have been giving much support and waiting for a long time for this performance."



