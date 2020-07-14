Kim Yo Han to host live online broadcast of '2020 Dream Concert'

Kim Yo Han has been confirmed as the host of the 26th annual 'Dream Concert - CONNECT:D' online live broadcast!
This year's 'Dream Concert' will take place as a live online festival from this July 25-26, streaming worldwide via YouTube on both days at 9 PM KST. The festival will consist of performances from a total of 22 K-Pop acts including EXO-SC, MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Stray Kids, ITZY, CRAVITY, and more.
Meanwhile, Kim Yo Han debuted as a member of the project group X1 in 2019. He is currently greeting viewers via various variety program appearances, while also preparing for his debut in his new boy group WEi.
