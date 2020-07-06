Soyou aiming to make solo comeback at end of July

Soyou is currently preparing for a comeback!



On July 6 KST, her agency Starship Entertainment revealed that the former SISTAR member is aiming to make her return at the end of July.



Since SISTAR's split in 2017, Soyou has been active as a solo artist, releasing her own music and participating in drama soundtracks. This comeback marks two years since the release of her 2nd mini album 'RE:FRESH,' which was released in October 2018.



Stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!