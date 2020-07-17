SF9's Inseong, Jaeyoon, Chani, & Hwiyoung reveal their self-given English names on 'Noon Song of Hope'

SF9 members Inseong, Jaeyoon, Chani, and Hwiyoung appeared as guests on the July 17 broadcast of MBC FM4U radio program, 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope'!

On this day, the SF9 members took turns introducing their self-given, English names. First, Inseong went with Terry, while Hwiyoung chose Liam K. because of his love for 'Oasis'. Chani said, "Mine is Peter. This is the first time I've mentioned this name. I liked 'Spider Man' as a kid." Finally, Jaeyoon commented, "Mine is Ilan. That's a real name."







Later on, the members answered various questions like "If I could create my own alter ego, I want it to be this concept", "Which member do I want to film a shampoo CF with?", "Which member experienced the most growth since debut?", and more. To the question about his alter ego, Chani answered, "I want to be a rough character. With long hair, playing the guitar."

When Inseong took the question about a shampoo CF and named Liam K. a.k.a Hwiyoung, Hwiyoung instead remarked, "Well since Chani is my friend, I say Chani." Jaeyoon then also chose Hwiyoung, and Chani named Jaeyoon. Inseong commented here, "I didn't get any votes."

The next question about the member who experienced the most growth since debut caused a heartwarming reaction from the SF9 boys, as Hwiyoung stated, "I think it's Jaeyoon hyung. He has consistently shown growth without any setbacks, always trying to better himself. I have a lot to learn from him. In a way, he is also unchanging. He's always exercising and practicing his vocals. He's very hardworking in these two subjects." Jaeyoon reacted with, "This is the first time in 5 years that I've heard a compliment like this. I could cry. It's so hard to hear compliments from these guys."

Finally, Chani also talked about his next acting role. "There's a discussion for a web drama. But it's not completely confirmed," the idol relayed.