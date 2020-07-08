7

Prosecutors reportedly file appeal against late idol star Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum

Prosecutors have filed an appeal against the late idol star Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum.

According to legal insiders on July 8, prosecution on the case have filed an appeal for the second trial ruling against Choi Jong Bum. On July 2, Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum was sentenced to 1 year in prison during his first appeal trial on the charges of property damage, physical assault, threats, and unnecessary force, and it's reported prosecutors are now looking for a harsher sentence.

Stay tuned for updates. 

jeyjin1,814 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

He deserves a harsher sentence for what he did, especially because his actions caused Hara so much distress that it detrimentally affected her already poor mental health.

0

kimlea0 pt 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

Good.

