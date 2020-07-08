Prosecutors reportedly file appeal against late idol star Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum

Prosecutors have filed an appeal against the late idol star Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum.



According to legal insiders on July 8, prosecution on the case have filed an appeal for the second trial ruling against Choi Jong Bum. On July 2, Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum was sentenced to 1 year in prison during his first appeal trial on the charges of property damage, physical assault, threats, and unnecessary force, and it's reported prosecutors are now looking for a harsher sentence.



