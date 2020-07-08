Prosecutors have filed an appeal against the late idol star Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum.
According to legal insiders on July 8, prosecution on the case have filed an appeal for the second trial ruling against Choi Jong Bum. On July 2, Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum was sentenced to 1 year in prison during his first appeal trial on the charges of property damage, physical assault, threats, and unnecessary force, and it's reported prosecutors are now looking for a harsher sentence.
Stay tuned for updates.
7
2
Posted by53 minutes ago
Prosecutors reportedly file appeal against late idol star Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum
Prosecutors have filed an appeal against the late idol star Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum.
2 1,218 Share 78% Upvoted
Log in to comment