Netizens compare the annual performance of major entertainment companies such as SM, YG, JYP, Big Hit, Pledis, and FNC

Recently, a netizen posted the 2019 annual performance reports of different entertainment agency on an online community. This post also included the report for the four major companies' best performance years and also their performance for the first half of 2020.

Here are the reports of the 2019 annual performance of the entertainment companies:

1. SM Entertainment

Artist: BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls' Generation, SHINee, F(x), EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, Super M

Actors and broadcast personalities : Lee Jae Ryon, Min Min Jong, Lee Yeon Hee, Kim Soo Roh, Hwang Shin Ae, Yoon Jae Moon, Kang Ho Dong, Shin Dong Yeop, Lee Soo Geun, Kim Byung Man, Jeon Hyun Moo, Park Sung Kwang, Defconn.



Sales : 657.8 billion KRW (~546,347,762 USD)

Business profit : 43.4 billion KRW (~36,049,655 USD)

Net profit: - 16.1 billion KRW (~18,419,205,000 USD)







2. JYP Entertainment

Artists : 2PM, GOT7, DAY6, TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY

Actors : Yoon Park, Shin Eun Soo, Kang Hoon, Shin Ye Eun, Kim Dong Hee



Sales : 155.4 billion KRW (~129,070,298 USD)

Business profit : 43.4 billion KRW (~36,055,522 USD)

Net profit : 31.5 billion KRW (26,169,331 USD)







3. Big Hit Entertainment



Artists : BTS, TXT



Sales : 587.2 billion KRW (~487,829,553 USD)

Business profit : 97.5 billion KRW (~81,012,701 USD)

Net profit : 72.4 billion KRW (~60,157,124 USD)









4. YG Entertainment





Artists : Sechs Kies, Big Bang, WINNER, iKON, Akdong Musician (AKMU), BLACKPINK, Treasure

Actors : Kim Hee Ae, Cha Seung Won, Kang Dong Won, Choi Ji Woo, Bae Jung Nam, Son Ho Joon, Lee Sung Kyung, Yoo In Na, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kyung Soo Jin, Jang Gi Yong, Jung Hye Jung.



Sales : 264.4 billion KRW (~219,689,828 USD)

Business sales : 2 billion KRW (~1,661,550 USD)

Net profit : Negative 24.6 billion KRW (~ Negative 20,437,071 USD)









5. Pledis Entertainment





Artists : Seventeen, NU'EST



Sales : 80.5 billion KRW (~66,877,406 USD)

Business profit: 19.7 billion KRW (~16,366,271 USD)

Net profit: 15.8 billion KRW (~13,126,248 USD)



(Big Hit took over this company this year.)





6. FNC Entertainment





Artists : F.T.Island, CNBLUE, AOA, NFlying, SF9, Cherry Bullet

Artists and broadcast personalities : Yoo Jae Suk, Jung Hyung Don, No Hong Cheol, Kim Yong Man, Moon Sae Yoon, Lee Guk Joo, Kwak Dong Hyun, Lee Dong Gun, Jung Jin Young, Jung Hye In.





Sales : 84.1 billion KRW (~69,868,197 USD)

Business profit : -4.9 billion KRW (~4,070,799 USD)

Net profit : Negative 7.5 billion KRW (~ Negative 6,230,814 USD)





7. Starship Entertainment





Artists: K.Will, Soyu, Yoo swung Woo, Brother Su, MONSTA X, Cosmic Girls, IZ*ONE's Yooji and Wonyoung, CRAVITY

Actors: Kim Bum, Song Seung Hun, Yoo Yeon Suk, Lee Gwang Soo, Lee Dong Wook, Lee Mi Yeon, Lim Soo Jung, Jeon So Min, Jo Yoon Hee

Sales: 53.0 billion KRW (~44,031,086 USD)

Business sales: 5 billion KRW (~4,153,876 USD)



Net profit: 4 billion KRW (~3,322,953 USD)



Here are the annual performance reports of the four major entertainment companies such as SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment, and Big Hit Entertainment for the first half of 2020:









SM Entertainment

Sales: 144.7 billion KRW

Business profit: 1.7 billion KRW

net profit: -1.9 billion KRW



JYP Entertainment

Sales: 33.9 billion KRW

Business profit: 13.4 billion KRW

net profit: 11.3 billion KRW



Big Hit Entertainment

Sales: 155.8 billion KRW

Business profit: 23.3 billion KRW



YG entertainment

Sales: 52.8 billion KRW

Business profit: -2 billion KRW

net profit: -88.5 billion KRW





Here are the years when the four major entertainment companies had the highest annual performance.









SM Entertainment 2018

Sales: 657.8 billion KRW in 2019

Business profit: 46.6 billion KRW

Net profit: 23.4 billion KRW

SM Entertainment was able to earn the most profit in 2018 thanks to EXO and TVXQ selling a high volume of album sales in their company.









JYP Entertainment 2019

Sales: 155.4 billion KRW

Business profit: 43.4 billion KRW

Net profit: 31.5 billion KRW



With the comeback of TWICE and the success of ITZY, JYP Entertainment hit the highest performance in 2019.









YG Entertainment 2015~2017

Sales 2017: 349.8 billion KRW

Business profit 2016: 31.9 KRW

Net profit 2015: 23.9 billion KRW

YG Entertainment was able to hit its peak in 2015 to 2017 through the success of Big Bang and 2NE1. They made the best sales right before Big Bang entered the army.





Big Hit Entertainment 2019

Sales: 587.2 billion KRW

Business profit: 97.5 billion KRW

Net profit: 72.4 billion KRW



Big Hit Entertainment was able to hit its best annual performance with BTS' global success. They were able to make sales that were higher than the other three major entertainment companies.



Netizens have seen the reports of these majors companies and are shocked by the amount of profit some companies were making while other companies were losing profit.



Netizens' commented:

"Wow, Big Hit is making it big. Also, Pledis Entertainment makes quite a bit of money too. I guess Big Hit will be racking in more money."

"When did Defconn join SM Entertainment? lol"

"From this report, JYP Entertainment seems they're doing well."

"Man Big Hit is making so much off BTS. They should reinvest that profit money back into BTS and take care of them better."

"Big Hit and JYP seem the most stable. Is it just me?"

