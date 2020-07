Han Ye Seul reveals her daily diet routine in 'Han Ye Seul is' vlog

Han Ye Seul revealed her daily diet routine in her latest video for her 'Han Ye Seul is' vlog.



In her July 27th video, the actress shared her routine for 5 days, and each day, she started out by weighing herself and having a cup of coffee. Han Ye Seul also revealed each of her meals during her diet, and she goes from 49.7kg (109lb 9.12oz) to 48.3kg (106lb 7.7oz) after her one week of dieting.



Take a look at Han Ye Seul's vlog above!