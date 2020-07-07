Kang Daniel drops a surprise teaser schedule for his 2nd mini album comeback!

Kang Daniel has dropped a surprise teaser schedule for the release of his 2nd mini album, 'Magenta'!

According to the schedule below, pre-orders for Kang Daniel's 'Magenta' open this coming July 13. Afterward, more teasers kick off starting on July 15 with an album tracklist, followed by a special trailer, concept photos, a highlight medley, and more!

Kang Daniel's 2nd solo mini album 'Magenta' will be out in full next month, on August 3 at 6 PM KST. This marks the idol's first comeback in just a little over 4 months, since the release of 'Cyan' last March. Can't wait!