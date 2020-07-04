4

Lim says that Yubin is even more nervous for her upcoming wedding

WondergirlsLim and Yubin uploaded a sweet selfie!

On July 4 KST, Lim took to Instagram and posted more photos of her in a lovely gown ahead of her wedding day. In a cute selfie taken with Yubin, Lim wrote: "my CEO is more nervous", and beneath the post, Yubin replied: "I am more nervous, I".

Later during the day, Lim posted a photo of her in a traditional hanbok garment, wowing fans with her incredible visuals. On July 5 KST, Lim and the taekwondo athlete Shin Min Chul will officially tie the knot.

 Congratulations to Lim once again!

