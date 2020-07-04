Watch BLACKPINK members dance, shop, & paint pottery in the first episode of '24/365 with BLACKPINK'!

BLACKPINK dropped the first episode of their new reality program.

On July 4 KST, the YG Entertainment girl group finally unveiled the pilot episode of their anticipated reality program, '24/365 with BLACKPINK'. In this episode, the members revealed how they spent their free time ahead of their comeback.

Each member decided to partake in a different activity: Lisa showed off her dance routine, Jennie went shopping to check out the new trends, and Jisoo and Rose decided to paint pottery together, which was on the two girls' bucket list.





In particular, Lisa met up with Cheshir Ha for her dance practice, Jennie visited a multi-shop with her stylist, and Jisoo and Rose each hand-made a liquor glass and a cactus-shaped decoration, respectively.

Watch the full episode above!