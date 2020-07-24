Lee Hi says she wants to promote on variety programs with the mindset of a rookie

Lee Hi expressed her wishes to promote actively on variety programs.

On the July 24th installment of 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook', solo singer Lee Hi guested for the first time as an AOMG artist. In the episode, she delivered a new version of her debut hit song "1, 2, 3, 4" as well as her latest single "HOLO".

During the interview, Lee Hi revealed that she would like to promote on variety programs. When Yoo Hee Yeol shared that it was nice to see her on JTBC's 'Begin Again', the singer responded:

"I don't get that many love calls from television programs. I think they all assume, 'She won't do it.' I went on 'Begin Again' thanks to AKMU's Suhyun. They had asked through Suhyun because they thought I wouldn't be so willing."



She also confessed that she is extremely content with her new song, proudly mentioning that she helped produce every single detail of the album.

"I would like to promote with the mindset and determination of a rookie. I really want to go on variety programs," said Lee Hi.

Would you like to see Lee Hi on variety programs?