Taeyeon's latest look with freckles gains love from her idol friends

Taeyeon's latest selfies are gaining love from her closest idol friends.

On July 24, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon took to social media and uploaded new selfies of her latest style. As seen previously, Taeyeon has been trying out a variety of different punk styles, gaining attention from netizens.

In the latest post, she boasts a butterfly look with countless freckles painted on her face, along with several cuts of her recent style. Fans have expressed their love for her jet black hair and colored contact lenses, including some of her idol friends!

In the comments section, Sooyoung wrote: "Unnie, please give me some selfie tips...", and Wonder Girls' Yubin added, "My Style".

Previously, Yubin also publicly thanked Taeyeon for gifting a handmade bracelet.

What do you think of Taeyeon's style these days?