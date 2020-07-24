BLACKPINK's Lisa officially selected as global ambassador for 'BVLGARI'

BLACKPINK's Lisa was officially selected as a new fashion global ambassador.

On July 24, the Italian luxury brand 'BVLGARI' officially announced that Lisa will be their new global ambassador. According to 'BVLGARI', Lisa's "bold and exclusive performances" as well as her "modern and trendy image as a fashion icon" were well-suited to the identity of the brand.

Lisa has also participated in the design-making of 'BVLGARI's 'Serpenti' and 'B.zero1' collections with a stylish and lovely concept. The official digital campaign for this collection will be revealed this coming August through various social media outlets.

In related news, Lisa is also the global ambassador for the French luxury brand 'CELINE'.

Congratulations to Lisa!