Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rookie soloist Yukika unveils 13-song tracklist for her 1st full album 'Soul Lady'

AKP STAFF


Rookie solo artist Yukika has unveiled a tracklist for her upcoming 1st full album, 'Soul Lady'!

The album contains a total of 13 tracks, including a title track also called "Soul Lady" as well as Yukika's previous debut track "Neon", her pre-release single "Yesterday", plus more. All of the tracks on the album will be a moody, retro city pop genre, accentuating Yukika's color as a musician. 

Yukika's 1st full album 'Soul Lady' is set for release via various music sites this July 21 at 6 PM KST!

taehyungsmullet236 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

shes SO PRETTY

coco_puffs-2,283 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

