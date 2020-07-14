Rookie soloist Yukika unveils 13-song tracklist for her 1st full album 'Soul Lady'



Rookie solo artist Yukika has unveiled a tracklist for her upcoming 1st full album, 'Soul Lady'!



The album contains a total of 13 tracks, including a title track also called "Soul Lady" as well as Yukika's previous debut track "Neon", her pre-release single "Yesterday", plus more. All of the tracks on the album will be a moody, retro city pop genre, accentuating Yukika's color as a musician.



Yukika's 1st full album 'Soul Lady' is set for release via various music sites this July 21 at 6 PM KST!

